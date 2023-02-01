YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Washington Department of Ecology issued a draft enforcement order on Feb. 1 that requires the Army to address environmental hazards at the Yakima Training Center.
“This is an emergent issue that requires decisive action," said Ecology Director Laura Watson. "Issuing an enforcement order is necessary to hold the Army accountable, as well as ensure public input on future cleanup actions.”
The Department of Ecology is soliciting public input on a potential investigation, an action plan, and future public involvement in the cleanup process according to a press release announcing the enforcement order.
The Yakima Training Center contains dozens of sites contaminated by chemical spills and toxic waste, including some that have threatened drinking water supplies in nearby wells according to the Department of Ecology.
The Army has been working with the Department of Ecology on a site-wide cleanup plan since 2018. However, in 2020 Army tests revealed unsafe levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water around the base.
According to Ecology's press release PFAS can easily seep into groundwater or run off into streams and rivers. Known as “forever chemicals,” they do not naturally break down in the environment and have a range of toxic effects on human health.
“The Department of Health is working closely with Ecology to address PFAS health concerns at the Yakima Training Center,” said Holly Meyers, Director of the Office of Drinking Water with the Department of Health.
The Army has provided bottled water to some nearby homeowners, but has not committed to cleaning up the contamination to meet Washington standards, which are more protective than federal cleanup levels.
Ecology’s enforcement order will ensure that both the impacts linked to PFAS and concerns tied to other known contaminated sites on and around the training center are cleaned up to meet both state and federal standards.
The Department of Ecology is seeking public input on the following issues through March 22:
- Enforcement order which requires the U.S. Army to conduct a remedial investigation and create a draft cleanup action plan on the site.
- Permit for correction action, which provides oversight and a regulatory framework for the cleanup.
- Public participation plan, which details how the community will be kept informed on the cleanup process, and what opportunities they will have to engage with the process.
The public is invited to comment on the enforcement order online or by mail to 1250 W. Alder St. Union Gap 98903.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.