TRI-CITIES, Wash.- KONA Ice will once again be offering free shaved ice for National "Chill Out" day on tax day, which is Tuesday, April 18 this year.
So file your taxes and then enjoy some shaved ice at these Tri-Cities locations:
- Grocery Outlet, 5710 Rd 68 Suite 103, Pasco, WA, 99301 — 5 - 7 p.m.
- Grocery Outlet, 2901 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA 99352 — 5 - 7 p.m.
- Grocery Outlet, 1325 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 — 5 - 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.