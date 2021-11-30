TRI-CITIES, WA - Giving Tuesday is a global effort to inspire generosity and kindness by encouraging others to give to non-profit organizations or give kind gestures to others.
To begin the holiday season, you can give a gift to someone else. There are many organizations working for good causes in Tri-Cities that you can donate to. To start with, here's three: Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco or POPP, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, and the Support, Advocacy, and Resource Center or SARC.
Let's start with POPP. 83% of 4.3 million cats and dogs that entered U.S. shelters in 2020 were saved. But sadly, 347,000 cats and dogs were killed. Best Friends
Animal Society non-profit is leading the no-kill effort to save animals with one of their no-kill shelters, being the Benton-Franklin Humane Society
. They get their dogs and cats spayed and neutered at Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco.
"During the pandemic, not only did people struggle but pet shelters struggled. Because as people lacked money, so did shelters in order to pay for upkeep of animals." said Cherry Kowalski, Board President of POPP.
With less animals neutered or spayed, this can lead to an overflow of more homeless animals.
"If anybody adopted their dog or cat in the last 5 years from a shelter, chances are we definitely spayed or neutered their animal before going to the shelter." said Kowalski.
Additionally, by donating to Best Friends, you can help save more cats and dogs this holiday season. Your donation helps provide medical care, food, shelter, care, and comfort until a dog or cat finds their home.
Next you can donate to Tri-Cities Cancer Center, where they are filling Santa's Sleigh with donations from the community.
Their Sleigh All Day even which took place today, has no limit. You can donate more items to their Wishlist or fund which will go to helping cancer patients during their treatments. You can find the Wishlist
here.
The third place to donate is donating to Support, Advocacy, and Resource Center. Your donations will help reach their goal of 15,000 for Camp SARC - which is a summer camp for kids who are victims of violence.