YAKIMA, Wash.-
There's still time to enjoy the Central Washington State Fair. The fair runs through Sunday, October, 2.
The fair can also be enjoyed on a budget if people keep their eyes out for bargains. According to Kathy Kramer, C.E.O. of the fair, this is the first full-swing fair since the pandemic, so they want everyone to have fun.
On Tuesday, seniors and military members get into the fair for $9.
Fairgoers who bring 3 qualifying school supplies on Wednesday get free admission.
Thursday, September, 29, is $4 Thursday. Parking is $4, admission is $4, and smaller portions of favorite fair foods are just $4.
The Central Washington State Fair is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly and runs through Sunday, October, 2.
