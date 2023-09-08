ELLENSBURG, Wash.-Those interested in earning their GED or enrolling in adult education classes can do so this fall through Yakima Valley College's Ellensburg Learning Center.

The Ellensburg Learning Center located at 401 E. Mountainview is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. during the fall quarter.

In addition to helping individuals earn their high school diploma or prepare to take the GED, the Ellensburg Learning Center also offers English Language Acquisition classes to help adults with no or limited English improve their speaking, reading and writing skills.

Enrollment in YVC's adult education programs is now open for fall quarter. More information on the programs and registration process is available through YVC at 509-201-1269 or ccr@yvcc.edu.

Tuition for GED courses and ELA programs is $25 per quarter. GED programs are free for students between the ages of 16 and 21.