OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington's Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) program is now open for enrollment. The 2022-23 enrollment period runs through May, 31, 2023.
"This year, savers can literally buy tomorrow's education at today's price, whether they plan to use those funds 5, 10, or even 18 years from now," said Luke Minor, WA College Savings Plan Director.
GET is a 529 prepaid tuition program with a state-backed guarantee that purchased units will always keep pace with in-state tuition costs. GET offers the opportunity to prepay future college tuition by locking in today's rates.
The unit price for the current enrollment period is $116.63.
According to a Washington Student Achievement Council press release, savings in GET grow tax-free and are not subject to the ups and downs of financial markets, allowing families to save with confidence.
GET account values are based on Washington state tuition rates, however, they may be used at nearly any public or private University, community college, or technical school in the country.
"The current economic environment is an important reminder of the unique value that GET can provide a family looking for peace of mind as they prepare for their student's educational future," said Minor.
