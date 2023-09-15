OLYMPIA, Wash.-Enrollment is now open for OIC of Washington's Energy Assistance program.
The program provides heating and cooling energy cost assistance, as well as bill pay and energy crisis assistance for qualifying low-income families in the Upper Yakima Valley, Grant and Adams Counties according to OIC.
To qualify for the Energy Assistance Program residents must meet the income requirements, be able to provide proof of income for the past three months and have identification for every member of the household.
To schedule an appointment to enroll or review qualifications residents can call 509-955-7100 or visit an OIC of Washington Office at 309 E. 5th Ave. Suite D in Moses Lake or at 815 Fruitvale Blvd in Yakima.
