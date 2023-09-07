OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction encourages families to provide income information to ensure students have access to school meals.
Providing income information helps determine students' eligibility for meals.
It will also help determine eligibility for other benefits such as reduced fees and additional funding for schools.
Families are asked to fill out one of two documents, A free and reduced-price meal application or a family income survey.
Both forms are quick to fill out and are confidential.
There is no citizenship requirement for participation in the federal child nutrition program in Washington State.
Once a free and reduced-price meal application is submitted, a determination of eligibility is made within 10 days.
Family income surveys are offered if a family participates in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) or Provision 2.
CEP and Provision 2 schools will provide meals at no cost for all students in a school.
However, for CEP and Provision 2 schools to receive federal funding schools rely on income surveys.
Meal applications and income surveys can be submitted at any time during the school year.
If a household experiences an income change due to a job loss or other reasons are encouraged to apply.
Visit the Washington Office of Superintendent Public Instruction website for more information about Washington State student meal programs
For the school meal application apply here.
