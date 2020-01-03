Enterprise Challenge can help you start your own business

YAKIMA, WA - Are you looking for a chance to start up your own business?



The Yakima County Development Association is hosting their 10th Annual Enterprise Challenge.

"The enterprise challenge is a business plan competition for people who are starting a business in Yakima or Kittitas County or have been in business for under two years," said Yakima County Development Association Executive Director Jonathan Smith.

This is a competition that teaches local entrepreneurs how to build business plans.

"We want to really create an atmosphere here in Yakima, Ellensburg where business know, where entrepreneurs know, we can get the assistance that we need. This is a community that supports small business," said Smith.

During the challenge contestants will take part in workshops and get one on one help sessions with industry professionals.

"In the classes we're going to be focusing on the essentials that every business needs to be successful so marketing, finance, real estate, payroll. If its something you need to have to run your business or for any business to be successful it's going to be covered in these workshops," said Smith.

The competition will have three different rounds, if you make it until the end you have the chance to win money to help grow your business.

"First place prize is ten thousand dollars for your business, second is five thousand, and third is two thousand five hundred," said Smith.

Smith says everyone with an idea can sign up.

"This is where you have the resources and the support network to be successful," said Smith.

To register go to ChooseYakimaValley.com . Deadline for registration is midnight on January 3rd.