YAKAMA NATION RESERVATION, Wash. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued an air quality advisory on the Yakama Reservation after regional fires caused elevated pollution levels. Poor air quality is forecasted in the area from September 2 through 4, before returning to good levels.
It is possible that air quality over Labor Day weekend could reach levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, according to the EPA. Sensitive groups should stay inside as much as they can and avoid outdoor exercise.
People on the reservation are asked to reduce any source of air pollution as much as they can. It is also recommended to create a clean room to help people who are sensitive to the pollution. Clean rooms are designated spaces that keep pollution levels as low as possible during smoke events. A factsheet is available online with clean room methods.
