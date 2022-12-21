SEATTLE, Wash.-
Recently issued Clean Water Act permits hope to reduce the discharge of hot water, oil and toxic chemicals from four Columbia River dams between Portland and the Tri-Cities.
The permits were issued to the Army Corps of Engineers by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and will require the Corps to reduce heat pollution and better control oil spills.
In 2021 the Corps of Engineers was sued by Columbia Riverkeeper, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the Columbia and salmon, over pollution of the river without EPA permits.
"The Columbia River's iconic salmon rely on cool, clean water. It's past time for the Army Corps to reduce illegal pollution from dams," said Lauren Goldberg, Executive Director, Columbia Riverkeeper.
According to the EPA, the permits grant Oregon and Washington the authority to require the Corps of Engineers to implement summer drawdowns of reservoirs to decrease river temperatures that are often too hot for salmon and steelhead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.