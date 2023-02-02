'Epic' ice storm leaves more than 370,000 without power and is blamed for at least 8 deaths

Winter weather is bringing ice to Texas and nearby states, causing the cancellation of nearly 1,500 flights nationwide. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality reported. Tracking service FlightAware says more than 700 flights to or from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and more than 250 to or from Dallas Love Field were canceled or delayed Tuesday. The storm began Monday as part of an expected several rounds of wintry precipitation through Wednesday across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. A winter weather advisory is in place into much of Kentucky, West Virginia and southern parts of Indiana and Ohio.