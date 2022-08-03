PENDLETON, Ore.-
Professional golf is coming to Pendleton.
Wildhorse Resort and Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will host the Epson Tour-road to the LPGA, at the inaugural Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic.
The tournament runs August, 29th through September, 4th, and is the seventeenth stop on the Epson Tour this season.
Rising professional female golfers from around the world will hit the links, along with some of the top players looking to earn an LPGA tour card for next season.
Lucy Li of the United States and Grace Kim of Australia, are some of the notable golfers expected to compete.
For more information about this event please contact https://www.wildhorseresort.com/
