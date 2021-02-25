Error in Walla Walla County Assessor’s Office leads to 1% property tax increase for residents

WALLA WALLA, WA — At its Nov. 4, 2020, meeting, the Walla Walla City Council adopted Resolution 2020-112, which directed Walla Walla County to not impose a 1% property tax increase for 2021, and to bank the allowed 1% levy option for a future year. Due to a subsequent error by the Walla Walla County Assessor’s Office, the City’s 2021 property tax rate was, instead, increased by 1%.
With this additional 1% levy, the increased cost to City property owners is 2.5 cents per $100,000 assessed property value. The owner of a $300,000 home will pay an additional 7 cents in property tax in 2021. The City will receive about $65,000 more in property tax revenue than anticipated this year.
“In opting to not impose a property tax increase for 2021, the City Council’s intent was to not place an additional financial burden on Walla Walla residents, who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa. “We deeply regret this unintentional increase, which was not in our control.”
“While the impact to property owners will be small, it is still a mistake that we would have preferred didn’t happen,” City of Walla Walla Finance Director Jean Teasdale said. “We are planning to refund the money to our taxpayers next year when we levy the 2022 property taxes, and will work with the County Assessor’s Office to make sure this happens.”
How did the error occur?
Following the Nov. 4, 2020, City Council meeting, Walla Walla City Clerk Kammy Hill filed the adopted ordinances and resolutions with Walla Walla County, informing them of the Council’s decisions and directing the County Assessor’s Office to not impose a 1% property tax increase for 2021. The documents were prepared and filed consistent with the format the City has used since before 1996.
On Feb. 10, the County Assessor notified Teasdale that the documents had been read incorrectly in the County Assessor’s Office, and as a result, the County Assessor’s Office had increased the City’s property tax rate by 1% for 2021.
When the County Assessor’s Office notified Teasdale of this error, they said It was too late to correct, as property tax statements were already being prepared.
The City will work with the County Assessor’s Office to improve their process controls so errors can be avoided in the future.