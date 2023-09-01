SALEM, Ore. — An "extremely dangerous" attempted murder suspect who escaped from the Oregon State Hospital is back in custody after he was found in a Portland pond, stuck in mud, Oregon State Police (OSP) reported.
Portland firefighters rescued Christopher Lee Pray from the pond Friday morning, where he said he'd been trapped in mud up to his armpits for more than 12 hours. After he was rescued, he was taken to the hospital where he gave a fake name, state troopers said, but a hospital employee recognized him. Portland police was notified and officers took Pray into custody.
On Friday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue and Portland police responded to a report of a "potentially deceased person" in a pond near North Force Avenue and North Victory Boulevard in Portland, OSP said.
Portland firefighters said the man was attempting to swim across the pond, but became stuck in mud about 75 feet from firm ground, and was buried up to his armpits. Firefighters spent about an hour using a rope and a ladder to rescue the person.
The man was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for an evaluation, where he gave a fake name, but a hospital employee noticed that he resembled Pray, state police said. Staff notified Portland police and officers were able to confirm his identity. Pray was taken back into custody.
"We want to thank the vigilant medical personnel who recognized Pray and alerted the authorities," OSP said in a news release.
OSP is investigating Pray's escape and plans to provide additional information in the coming days. Pray was awaiting trial for attempted aggravated murder among other serious charges.
Following his escape on Wednesday night, the Oregon State Hospital issued a statement Thursday afternoon that did not name Pray but stated that "a patient is on unauthorized leave" from the hospital and said the hospital is conducting an internal investigation.
They said the person was admitted Wednesday and got into an altercation with another patient that night, leading to the person needing to be taken to a local emergency room for medical care.
"Upon returning to OSH at approximately 10:30 pm, the patient was able to gain control of the van and drive away," the hospital said.
