TOPPENISH, Wash.-
Educational Service District 105 (ESD 105) and Heritage University have announced a partnership to implement the Yakima Grow Your Own Consortium to offer a Master in Social Work program, focused on school-based social work and mental health.
The new Masters program will be funded through a Department of Education grant and is expected to begin enrolling students in the spring of 2024.
According to an ESD 105 press release the program is intended to fill mental health provider positions by ensuring that local students who are interested in practicing school-based social work and mental health therapy, have access to high-quality programming while remaining close to their communities.
"There are a tremendous number of unfilled mental health provider positions in our region," said Dr. Andrew Sund, President, Heritage University. "Training more students who are from our community and will stay and serve our community will go a long way to meeting this need."
ESD 105 is one of two organizations within Washington State to be awarded with a Mental Health Service Professional Grant through the Department of Education according to a press release announcing the new program.
This five year grant will provide $1,108,985 annually to support the Yakima Grow Your Own Consortium.
According to today's press release Heritage University will be designing the coursework for the Masters in Social Work program and offering the degree. ESD 105 will be partnering with local school districts to oversee internships for students to gain skills in social work and mental health therapy.
School districts partnering with ESD 105 to host internships include Union Gap, Wapato, Toppenish, Mt. Adams, Granger, Mabton, Grandview, Royal and Wahluke.
"This program will have a lasting effect on the well-being of our region," said Corey Hodge, Interim Vice President of Student Affairs/Chair Social Work Program.
