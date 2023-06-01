YAKIMA, Wash.- Educational Service District 105 (ESD 105) has been awarded the 2023 Distinguished Service Award presented by Yakima Valley College (YVC).
The award recognizes a community member or organization that supports the mission of YVC and its students and will be presented at YVC's graduation on June 16 according to a press release announcing the winner.
“Working so closely with ESD 105 has given us the opportunity to serve our community in ways we haven’t been able to before,” said YVC Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Jennifer Ernst.
This spring the ESD 105 began a new partnership with local school districts and YVC to expand and provide equal educational opportunities for students with disabilities.
According to today's press release the LINK program allows students with intellectual and development disabilities to network and learn alongside their peers on YVC’s Yakima Campus, creating a sense of advancement, connectedness and community.
“LINK offers an inclusive learning experience, rich with opportunities to network and connect with peers on a college campus,” said ESD 105 Superintendent Kevin Chase.
The LINK program helps eligible students complete high school and transition to college. YVC will hold a ribbon-cutting on June 7 from 4-6 p.m. in the Skills Center Building.
