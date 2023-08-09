PASCO, Wash.- The Educational Service District 123 (ESD) is preparing to appoint a member to the Richland School Board if the August Primary Election results recalling three board members are certified on August 15.
The Benton County Auditor's Office will certify election results at 9 a.m. on August 15.
If the three board members are officially recalled, then the RSD board would be down to two members and would not have the quorum to conduct business according to an ESD press release.
ESD's Board of Directors is preparing to appoint one member to the Position #3 position with the Richland School Board so that the board has the necessary legal quorum. The appointed board member will serve until the position's term expires on November 28, 2023.
Residents within RSD's boundaries will vote for who fills position 3 in the General Election on November 7.
ESD's timeline for appointing a member to the Richland School Board:
- August 15: election results are certified.
- August 15: ESD opens application process for board position #3. Applications will be available online or in-person at 3924 W. Court St. in Pasco.
- August 24: ESD Board meets and reviews candidates before announcing top 2-5 individuals they have selected to move forward.
- August 29: Top candidates will be interviewed by ESD at an open public meeting. Following the meeting the ESD Board will review in private before publicly announcing their decision.
- August 31: The newly appointed RSD Board member will be sworn in at the RSD Board meeting.
- November 7: Voters in the General Election will elect school board positions with expiring terms (including position #3).
