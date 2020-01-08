Ethics complaint filed against Kennewick mayor

KENNEWICK, WA - A City of Kennewick council member filed a complaint against Mayor Don Britain on Tuesday. This is the second complaint against a council member in three months.

After the 4-3 vote to keep Mayor Don Britain, council member Bill McKay announced he filed an ethics complaint against Britain.

The complaint, also signed by Councilmen John Trumbo and Brad Beauchamp, said Britain is in violation of the council's new code of ethics in terms of "personal integrity".

McKay announced that he had also received a copy of a recall petition against Britain given to him by some citizens. That is now filed with the Benton County auditor.

"I want to make it perfectly clear that if it was John (Trumbo) or Brad (Beauchamp) or anyone of the members that did what Don Britain did I would sign that complaint, and if I did it, I would have resigned," McKay said.

It also mentions perjury and interference, and theft and robbery upwards of $2,000 all stemming back to the personal issues Britain faced last year.

Back in October, Britain was fired from his job at the state Department of Social Health Services after an investigation revealed he had a relationship with a client. Britain told NBC Right Now it was not a personal relationship.

Washington State Patrol conducted the administrative misconduct investigation and confirmed the mayor did violate DSHS policy however, no criminal misconduct has been found.

"It has to do with his personal life and his job. My thinking is if he will do that kind of stuff at his job, what is he doing at the City?" McKay said.

NBC Right Now sat down with Britain today who said he had not seen the complaint and that he did not violate any ethics.

"I want to stay focused on the role I was elected from Kennewick citizens three times now and that is to make sure our city is the best city to live in," Britain said.

The next step for the complaint will be for the City's ethics officer to review it to see if it has enough evidence to go forward.

"Our ethics policy is designed and in place for our role as Kennewick City councilmen. My personal life does not affect what I do on the Kennewick City Council," Britain said.