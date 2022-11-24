Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut

ESA's new parastronaut John McFall, a British former Paralympic sprinter who will take part in a potentially groundbreaking feasibility study to explore whether physical disability will impair space travel, poses with ESA's new astronauts Meganne Christian, left, and Rosemary Coogan, right, during the ESA Council at Ministerial level (CM22) at the Grand Palais Ephemere, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The European Space Agency has selected a disabled former athlete to be among its its newest astronaut recruits as part of its first recruitment drive in over a decade that aimed to bring diversity to space travel. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)