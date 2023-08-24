SPOKANE, Wash.-Residents affected by the recent wildfires in the Spokane area will have a new tool to help them know what level of evacuation their homes are under thanks to Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC).
The new Evacuation Address Lookup works for any fire burning in Spokane County and allows residents to see what evacuation level they are currently under by typing in their home address.
The map and accompanying data that show up and let residents know if they need to evacuate are provided by SREC and are updated by incident command according to the SREC.
