GOLDENDALE, Wash.- UPDATE JULY 14. 9:20 a.m. Evacuation levels have been downgraded to Level 1 for the shaded areas seen on the map according to Unified Command and Klickitat County 911.
Areas east of Pipeline have been cleared.
JULY 13. 9:06 p.m. East of Pipeline Road has ben downgraded to a level 1 evacuation.
According to Klickitat County Emergency Management Team, All other level 3 evacuations are still in place.
Evacuated Animals can go to fairgrounds and people can go to Methodist Church on Broadway and Columbus.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Wildfire in Goldendale Washington requires level 3 evacuation.
According to Klickitat Emergency Management Team, the photo above shows the area that is currently being asked to evacuate.
A level 3 evacuation means 'Go Now" without delay.
A level 3 evacuation means that danger is currently affecting your area.
During this level, Klickitat county Emergency Management may send Emergency Notifications to all landline telephones.
Emergency personnel will be going door-to-door to notify residents who are not registered on the Emergency Notification System.
