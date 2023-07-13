GOLDENDALE, Wash.-  UPDATE JULY 14. 9:20 a.m. Evacuation levels have been downgraded to Level 1 for the shaded areas seen on the map according to Unified Command and Klickitat County 911.

Fire map

Areas east of Pipeline have been cleared.

JULY 13. 9:06 p.m. East of Pipeline Road has ben downgraded to a level 1 evacuation. 

According to Klickitat County Emergency Management Team, All other level 3 evacuations are still in place. 

Evacuated Animals can go to fairgrounds and people can go to Methodist Church on Broadway and Columbus. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 

Wildfire in Goldendale Washington requires level 3 evacuation. 

According to Klickitat Emergency Management Team, the photo above shows the area that is currently being asked to evacuate. 

A level 3 evacuation means 'Go Now" without delay. 

A level 3 evacuation means that danger is currently affecting your area. 

During this level, Klickitat county Emergency Management may send Emergency Notifications to all landline telephones. 

Emergency personnel will be going door-to-door to notify residents who are not registered on the Emergency Notification System. 

