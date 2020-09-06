NACHES, WA- The Evans Canyon Fire has burned 75,817 acres and is 40 percent contained in the latest update from fire officials Sunday.

The fire in south-central Washington has destroyed at least six homes and forced more than 900 people to evacuate according to the Northwest Incident Management Team.

Existing Yakima and Kittitas County Level 2 and 3 evacuation levels remain unchanged.

The team reported good progress on reinforcing fire lines and keeping properties protected on Sunday morning. As a result, most of the southern portion of the fire around N. Wenas Road is now secured.

Those efforts led to the downgrade of some Level 3 evacuations (Go Now) in Kittitas County to Level 2 (Be Ready). People evacuated in Yakima County were allowed to go home Friday, with the exception of those in the Yakima Canyon.

Officials say it is the largest and top priority wildfire in all of Washington and Oregon.

Making things worse, conditions are at high or extreme fire danger in much of the two states and winds are expected to pick up Sunday and into Monday.

Closures:

Parts of North Wenas Road, Sheep Company Road and Naches Wenas Road and Longmire Road are closed. Highway 821 (Yakima Canyon Highway), BBQ Flats and Wenas recreation areas are closed. The Yakima River and Yakima River Canyon campgrounds remain closed.

For evacuation updates in Yakima County, visit the Facebook page at YakimaCountyOEM. In Kittitas County, visit the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office web page.

Officals say more information will be released during virtual community meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1447067615500833/.