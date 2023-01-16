Events and celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central WA

TRI-CITIES
The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council held a Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at Gesa Stadium to service families in the community. The event aimed to provide food and hygiene essentials to 2,000 families.
At Columbia Basin College, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Bell Ringing Ceremony and Spirit Awards began at 1:30 p.m. The Tri-City Community Choir performed, with a snippet posted on the CBC Facebook page.
Heritage University Regional Director Martin Valadez was awarded the MLK Spirit Award, chosen each year to go to a local whose impact on society reflects Dr. King Jr.'s teachings and spirit.
YAKIMA VALLEY
The annual MLK Jr. Day Peace Walk in Yakima started at N 5th Ave and MLK Jr. Blvd. An estimated 400 people marched, led by a local Reverend. After the walk, a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration was held at the Yakima Convention Center.
At the celebration, speakers included the mayor of Yakima, Janice Deccio, Reverent Robert Trimble, East Valley High School Principal Ryan McDaniel, CEO at the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington Anthony Peterson and Seattle artist Teddy Phillips.
"It was all about love and unity basically," said Phillips. "Bringing everyone together regardless of race, skin color, ethnic background, anything, societal norms. It's shown and proved today; seeing the diversity in the audience today and having everyone from different backgrounds just show up and show out for each other."
Four people were awarded the Spirit of the Dream Award at the celebration, following dance performances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.