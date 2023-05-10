WASHINGTON- A fusion power plant in Everett will soon be the home of the first fusion reactor to generate and sell electricity from.
Helion Energy has announced its plant is scheduled to launch in 2028 with an agreement with Microsoft as its first customer. The generator has a goal of producing power over 50 megawatts, using fusion, the same process seen on the sun. The use of fusion reactors cuts down on radioactive waste that comes from nuclear fission reactors and produces no greenhouse gas emissions.
Currently operating near Paine Field, the company has the support of U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), who previously pushed for research on fusion energy production.
“Fusion is inherently clean, inherently safe, and could one day provide vast amounts of the type of power we need to tackle the climate crisis,” said Sen. Cantwell. “Today’s historic announcement confirms that the State of Washington is the world’s leading hub for fusion energy innovation and commercialization.”
The coordination between Helion and Microsoft follows the latter's goal of being carbon negative by 2030.
