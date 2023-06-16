WASHINGTON, D.C.- $27 million will be split among all 36 counties in Oregon as part of this year's federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program.
“This annual federal investment in communities throughout Oregon and nationwide supports quality schools, reliable roads and stable public safety with both firefighting and law enforcement,” said Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR).
The PILT program helps cover the cost of local services and payments are calculated based on the number of acres of federal land within each county according to a U.S. Senate press release.
“This vital federal investment will help ensure Oregonians across the state have reliable access to emergency services and safe infrastructure," said Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR).
A full list of funding by county in Oregon is available through the Department of the Interior.
Eastern Oregon Counties receiving PILT funding:
- Morrow County: $381,060
- Umatilla County: $1,238,899
