KENNEWICK, Wash. -
First night Tri-Cities 2023 takes place at and around the Gesa Carousel of dreams on Saturday, December 31. The event costs $9 dollars for kids ages 5-12 and $7 for those 13 and up.
Tickets are available online and at the entrance to the event.
The event is from 4p.m. to 9p..m. and ends with an "up close and personal fireworks show" according to Parker Hodge, Executive Director of Gesa Carousel of Dreams.
The event is indoors and outdoors with Hodge suggesting attendees dress for the weather.
Parking at the 2901 Southridge Blvd lot is free, but limited according to Hodge.
He recommends people move to the parking lot across the street at Chinook Middle School, and the parking lot north of the middle school once the close up parking is filled up.
The ticket price includes unlimited carousel rides, balloon art, an inflatable wipe out game, live music from a marimba band and a steel drum band, as well as virtual reality simulators according to Hodge.
An ice sculpture artist will also be sculpting 2023 out of ice throughout the event.
He said attendees can also pay for face painting as well as food from concessions and vendors like Nothing Bundt Cakes, with mini donuts and cotton candy available as well.
Food can be brought into the event according to Hodge but alcohol is not allowed.
