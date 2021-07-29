YAKIMA, WA - With rent skyrocketing in the last couple of months throughout the country, tenants seem a little worried about their living situation.
"I'm nervous a lot because he's the only one working and I don't have any other income coming." Said Joline Rivas. "So its kind of really hard living check by check, that's kind of hard."
Back in June, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the eviction moratorium bridge.
Renters need to take some steps now and no later than August first. Either pay the rent in full, set up a payment plan with the landlord or actively look for assistance.
"The most important thing that I would say right now as far as the situation that is coming up and any other situation is for tenants to be in touch with their landlords because we really are trying to work with them." Said Patti Hoendermis, Office Manager of Yakima Valley Landlord Association.
The Yakima Landlord Association says not to worry, as long as renters are communicating they should be okay
"Generally the landlord will ask them to apply for emergency rental assistance, Yakima County has gotten 28 million dollars to assist tenants and their debt is basically wiped free." Said Patti Hoendermis. "They will pay up to a year of past due rent. So there really isn't any reason for a tenant to be passed due at this point because we have 6 different agencies, non-profit agencies in Yakima who are distributing these funds."