RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland patrol officers responded to a report of a disturbance early on the morning of May 18. They received a report of an ex-boyfriend inside a home breaking things.
Officers secured the rear entrance and found a man lying in the yard in pain. The suspect had tried to leave the home from the second story window.
The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and was treated at Kadlec for an injured ankle. He is facing charges of first-degree burglary with domestic violence.
The Richland Police Department reminds the community to report any cases of domestic violence and reach out to Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties for resources.
