Police in New Mexico say the homes or offices of five elected Democratic officials in the Albuquerque area have been buffeted by gunfire over the past month. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says local and federal investigators are trying to determine if the attacks are connected. Authorities say someone shot at the homes of two county commissioners, at the former campaign office of the attorney general, and at the home and office, respectively, of two state senators. The attacks come amid a sharp rise in threats to members of Congress and two years after supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol and sent lawmakers running for their lives.