ZILLAH, Wash. - An ex-prisoner of war, Lloyd Gabriel, spoke to students at Zillah High School Thursday about what Veterans Day means to him. He also shared a message he wants all Americans to remember this Friday.
Gabriel chose to enlist at 20 years old during World War II - before being drafted - because he wanted to serve his country. After a long journey that started in Wichita Falls, he found himself as a gunner in the Airforce.
On Gabriel's third mission flying over Holland, his crew was gunned down. All but one survived. At 24-years-old Gabriel became a prisoner of war to Nazi Germany.
He spent three long months being forced to marching from place to place, having nothing to eat but potatoes and bread. He and several other men would also be forced to share blankets and huddle together for warmth while they slept.
Gabriel said it wasn't uncommon to wake up and see someone on the edge of death the next morning.
Those are the images that haunt him. Each Veterans Day, he thinks of his colleague and those prisoners of war that died.
Gabriel said after all the things he saw as a prisoner, he wishes Americans would realize how free they really are.
"I hope we would fully come to realize not only in this valley, but across the country that we have a great country," he said. "We should do everything possible to preserve it."
He added that this includes focusing on the things that matter and making better choices as a nation.
"The potential for greatness is still with us if we use it wisely," Gabriel said. "We get too wrapped up in who's a republican and who's a democrat, let's be Americans. Let's go back and redefine what America really stands for. What does it really mean to be an American? What is freedom? What is freedom?"
He also hopes people think of the people currently serving in the military and thank them for their service whether they are on the frontlines or not.
While Gabriel faced many difficult moments in his life, he said he doesn't regret his service to his country. Serving also opened many doors in his life like the ability to use the GI Bill to go to school and eventually become a teacher.
"For every bad experience I had in the military, I had a hundred good ones," he said. "Life is what you make it, part of it...you go through life, and you have choices to make, if you sit down and think about something that really affects you and make a wise choice, you'll have a good result. If you make a poor choice, you'll suffer the consequences."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.