KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
According to the National Weather Service, the next couple days in the Kittitas County are going to be dangerously hot until 11:00 p.m.
Long periods of hot weather increases the chance of heat related illness such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.
You can find more information on staying safe in hot temperatures and more by visiting the City of Ellensburg's Facebook page or the CDC website.
