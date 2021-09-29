PASCO, WA - A 9-year-old, an 8-year-old, and a 7-year-old, all witnesses to the tragic stabbing of their bus driver, 72-year-old Richard Lenhart.
Police say a man stabbed him to death in front of a bus full of 35 students at Longfellow Elementary School.
Iza Chavez and her husband say their children and her little brother, Luis Chavez, saw everything.
"We didn't know where the children were, if they were injured or what was happening at first." said father Irwin Robles.
Iza and her husband Irwin found about about what happened on the news and on social media.
"It was hard for me to believe. I thought to myself, 'This is really going on at the school with the children there?" asked Iza.
When they finally picked up their kids, they told their parents what they saw.
"All the children saw the bus driver get stabbed." said Iza.
But perhaps what struck Iza the most was discovering what her little brother, Luis Chavez did in the midst of this traumatic moment. At only 9 years old, he took action that would help save all the children on the bus.
"My brother ran to open the emergency door and there was another child who was trying to open the door too, so between the two of them they opened it and then he said 'all the younger ones out first, then the older kids.'"
Luis was the last one to get off the bus.
"I've always raised him to help watch over the my kids because he's their uncle and older than them." said Iza.
Now, the children and their families are trying to move forward and work through what happened. Especially Luis, who saw everything.
"He didn't have time to cry or scream, he just saw the man be stabbed in his chest and then went to get the emergency door open." said Iza.
Iza continues, "My neighbor's child said she wanted to scream and cry but nothing came out, while my daughter was crying."
But Luis and the other boy, who we have not been able to identify, helped escort all children off the bus followed by running to the closest office.
"My mom tells me that sometimes he hits his head and says 'I can't forget.' He can't get what he saw out of his mind." said Iza.
Even up to this point, Iza and Irwin's daughter are sleeping in the same bed, for the first time in their lives.
With the inevitable lasting effects of the trauma, the parents are now trying to pick up the pieces with the help of the school. School psychologists and counselors have been at the school helping to counsel the children through talking and healing activities.
"I hugged them a lot because my girl was screaming and asked for lots of hugs and my son is also very nervous." said Iza. They keep asking me why they say, why did they kill the man? I say it's because he was a good man."
Irwin and Iza are grateful for Richard, saying while they are devastated by the tragedy of his loss, they are grateful he did what he could to help protect the other children.
"Who knows what that other man with the knife would have done if it wasn't stopped.' said Iza.
Richard Lenhart, was their child's bus driver since the beginning of this school year.
"They got along very well with him and thought he was very nice." said Iza.
Richard's act of heroism, like Luis's, will never be forgotten.
"He was a hero. All our kids ended up safe and sound. So Richard didn't lose his life in vain." said Iza.