WASHINGTON - Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order Monday that builds upon the state’s efforts to support military spouses and veterans with employment and training opportunities as families transition to civilian life in Washington state.

Veterans and military spouses face unique challenges to gaining private sector employment. Washington has more than 79,000 active duty members from the military, National Guard and the reserve forces. Service personnel and private sector employers are not always able to see how a service member’s military experience corresponds directly to employment qualifications. And transferring between duty stations can cause negative impacts for spouses due to frequent disruptions in employment, education and training credentials.

“Hundreds of military families come to our state each month, and many choose to call Washington home long after their service is complete,” Inslee said. “We honor their service and commitment by ensuring every veteran, transitioning service member, Reserve and National Guard member, and military spouse is able to secure a living wage job. This order expands our commitment to military families.”

