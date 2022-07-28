YAKIMA, WA - With the excessive heat wave this week, exercising your pets might be a little more difficult than usual.
Pets are more affected by heat than we are and making sure they stay nice and cool and hydrated can help save their lives, according to Cindy Kanzler the Animal Control Officer for Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
"If you absolutely need to exercise your dog," said Kanzler. "If your dog is a high energy dog and he won't sleep at night because he's just didn't get enough energy (out) and he's going to drive you crazy or if you're routine and you don't want to break that routine, there's some adjustments you're going to need to make for you and your pet."
With temperatures over 80 degrees, it can affect your pet more than you think.
"Your pet cannot sweat, the way they cool themselves down is by panting, unlike us who can sweat and cool ourselves off that way, they're not capable of doing that," said Kanzler. "So anything in excessive 80 degrees outside is really hard on your dogs."
Some of the adjustments you might have to make could have you waking up before the sun comes up.
"Picking an early morning exercise program," said Kanzler. "Like 4 to 5 a.m. in these heat conditions is the best time."
When I spoke with two dog moms, they told me even when they go out with their dogs, they try to make sure the dogs still stay cool.
"We make sure we have a thermos with ice water in it and give them a bowl full of water," said Nicole House a Yakima Dog Mom. "Sometimes we'll wet our hands and give them a quick swipe and get them nice and moist so that way they stay cool when they're running."
Kanzler said the best thing to do right now is keep your animals indoors.
"In these temperatures, it's always a recommendation that you keep your pets indoors," said Kanzler. "Keep them in where they can have good access to water, and shade, keeping them in the home in the air conditioning is the best."
Houser and her girlfriend Jay Castillo tell me when they can't bring their dog outside, they try the best they can to still exercise her inside.
"When we can't," said Jay Castillo "She has activities indoors."
"We have lots of little tennis balls to throw room to room and we chase them around," said Houser. "They chase each other around."
Some great tips for your animals if they are specifically outside animals:
- Freeze water and put it outside for them to drink
- Freezing the water will melt but it will help cool your animals down when they drink it
- Have a kiddie pool outside
- You can even throw a bag of ice in the kiddie pool water for your animals to cool down in
- Constantly change out their drinking water so they don't get too hot
- Kanzler recommends changing out the water a few times throughout the day
Some tips if you would like to walk your pet during the day but it is too hot:
- Kanzler recommends walking your pet in a store that is air-conditioned and pet friendly
- Some stores she recommended are Home Depot, a pet store, and the mall
- Make sure you are not walking your dogs on hot pavement
- Try to walk your pets on grass or a cool surface
- Bring them to an area up in the mountains where there might been creeks or ponds they can walk in
