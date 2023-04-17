OLYMPIA, Wash.-A bill that would expand the standard for vehicle pursuit passed out of the state Senate by a partisan vote of 26-22 on April 17 and now heads to Governor Jay Inslee's desk to be signed into law.
When signed into law SB 5352 will enable law enforcement officers to engage in vehicular pursuits in more situations than has been allowed by Washington state law since 2021 according to a press release from the Washington Senate Republican caucus.
