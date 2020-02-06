OREGON - Recent heavy snow fall combined with warmer temperatures Thursday, Feb. 6 are creating flooding hazards along highways and roads throughout eastern Oregon.

ODOT is currently working along OR 204 (Tollgate Highway) near MP 39 (west of Elgin) to remove mud and debris from streams and culverts. Landslides are dumping material into waterways and ditches, resulting in plugged culverts and water over the roads.

A similar flooding event is being addressed on OR 244 (Ukiah -Hilgard Highway) just west of Hilgard State Park and the junction with I-84.

Travelers are advised to be extra cautious on all roads as snow melt is expected to continue causing landslides and rising water. Don’t drive through water on the road unless you are absolutely sure how deep it is.

ODOT will continue to report high water and repair work areas through TripCheck.com. Please view this Oregon highway information site before heading out. You can also call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.