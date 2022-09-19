RICHLAND, Wash.-
Port of Benton beginning construction beginning Sept 29 at noon.
Cemetery Access and Swift Boulevard will be closed and reopen on Monday, October 3 at 6 a.m.
The railroad crossing replacement project requires the roads to be fully closed, closing access to Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home and the Cemetery at Sunset Gardens throughout the replacement project.
The project is completely funded by the Port of Benton and includes the complete replacement of the railroad, ties, concrete crossing panels and repaving the roads on each side of the panels.
For additional information, please visit portofbenton.com/projects, or call 509-375-3060.
