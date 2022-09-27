Expectations and How to Save Money at the Central Washington State Fair

YAKIMA, WA - With the Central Washington State Fair in full swing this year, I wanted to give you a list of expectations and how you can save money!
For the past two years, the COVID-19 Pandemic affected how the fair ran, but this year Kathy Kramer the CEO and President tells me the fair is finally back to its normal before the pandemic and better than ever.
Some new things the Central Washington State Fair offers:
"We actually have some new food vendors," said Kramer. "Tahvio's if you've been to any farms market you would know that he does sauces and rubs well he also does BBQ. One of our food vendors created a chicken leg wrapped in bacon and BBQed with cilantro aioli."
And there are even some extra fun rides this year!
This year to support the community the fair is offering discounts on certain days.
Tuesday: Senior and Military
"We invite our seniors and militaries, that a $9 discount," said Kramer.
Wednesday: School Supplies
"This is a brand new promotion, you get into the fair for free," said Kramer. "Yes, I said for free if you bring 3 qualifying school supply items."
Thursday: $4 day!
"If you like to nibble on smaller portions of fair food it is 4 dollars Thursday," said Kramer. "It's $4 parking, $4 admission, and $4 small bites so you can kind of graze your way around and find some of your favorite fair foods."
Something free that Kramer tells me you have to check out when you're at the fairgrounds, it's selfie angel wings.
"We have images of fair food with wings on them, so they are very whimsical!" said Kramer. "We have some that look like ducks, we have some that have butterflies on them. We just wanted to create a moment where folks can stop and take a selfie with our angel wings and just have some fun there at a very unexpected moment as their roaming around the grounds."
I even go to taste some of the new food added this year!
The Central Washington State Fair runs through September 23- October 2, 2022.
