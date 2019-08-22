SUNNYSIDE, WA – Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Astria Sunnyside Hospital are hosting a free baby shower for Sunnyside-area moms-to-be.

Moms are invited to the free baby shower on Wednesday, August 28, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, located at 1016 Tacoma Ave. in Sunnyside. A baby shower for Spanish speaking moms will be offered the same day from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

The baby shower is open to moms at least 28 weeks pregnant. Moms will enjoy food, games, gifts, and a hospital tour. Expectant mothers will also hear from local health professionals about available resources, and what to expect before, during, and after delivery.

“Our goal at the baby shower is to introduce moms to all the services Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Astria have to offer,” Jessica Johnson, Community Relations Coordinator said.

Interested attendees can call (509)837-1535 or text “ValleyBabies” to 85511 to register.