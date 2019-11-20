SUNNYSIDE, WA - Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Astria Sunnyside Hospital are hosting a free baby shower in Sunnyside Wednesday morning.

The baby shower is available for soon-to-be moms at least 28 weeks pregnant. They can either attend the event from 9:00 - 11:30 a.m. in English or from 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. in Spanish. The baby shower will be at the Astria Sunnyside Hospital on Tacoma Avenue in Sunnyside.

Moms can enjoy food, games, gifts, and a hospital tour. They also will hear from local health professionals about available resources including: WIC, Community Health Services, Breastfeeding Peer Education, Primary Care Nutrition Services, and the Lower Valley Parents as Teachers Group.

Representatives from Astria Sunnyside Hospital and local health plans will be in attendance, as well, at the event. They will be providing insight on what to expect before, during and after delivery.

Interested moms can register either by calling (509) 837-1535 or texting "ValleyBabies" to 85511.