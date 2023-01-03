Experts from the UW Medicine Heart Institute are responding to the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin on the field during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, offering advice for anyone responding to an athlete showing sudden cardiac arrest.

A cardiac arrest, according to Dr. Jordan Prutkin, cardiac electrophysiologist at the UW Medicine Heart Institute, is different from a heart attack in cause. Heart attacks are like plumbing problems, caused by blocked arteries.

“That’s very different than a cardiac arrest, which most commonly is due to an electrical issue where you have a life-threatening fast heart rhythm…” said Prutkin. “So that is presumably what happened yesterday, is that something caused his heart to go super-fast and needed to be shocked to get out of it.”

Dr. Prutkin went over other possible causes for sudden cardiac arrest in athletes. Many people are speculating the cause of Hamlin’s was commotio cordis, which occurs when something high-force hits the center of the chest. This can cause cardiac arrest if it hits the chest in a specific time frame aligning with the heart’s electrical signal, according to Prutkin.

But there are other possible causes, like various cardiomyopathies, or problems with the heart muscle. Electrical abnormalities also could have been at cause, which is why Prutkin says it is “tough to speculate exactly what happened.”

Dr. Kim Harmon, family and sports medicine specialist and UW Huskies football team physician, noted the immediate medical response Hamlin received.

“The rapid response is just really critical, recognizing that it’s a cardiac cause, because when a football player goes down, that’s not the first thing that you think about, and you’re always worried about the spine and other causes,” said Harmon. “And so, a rapid response is really critical. And it was terrific that there was a rapid response there.”

She says when an athlete suddenly collapses, it’s important to consider the causes. Start with the ABCs: airway, breathing and circulation first. As you can cross off causes for an athlete to suddenly fall, keep the possibility of cardiac arrest in mind. Further, Dr. Prutkin recommended that everyone learn CPR.

“One of the things that’s really important with sudden cardiac arrest is to recognize it,” said Dr. Harmon. “The sooner you get CPR — actually, more specifically, the sooner that you can get a shock to the heart to restart it — the better the outcomes are statistically.”

This shock comes from an automated external defibrillator, or AED. While it is possible to know ahead of time where nearby AEDs are during athletic events, Dr. Harmon’s message for parents of young athletes suggests cardiac arrest shouldn’t be a primary worry.

“I think the thing to take home is that sudden cardiac arrest is rare and that it’s unlikely to happen, and there’s lots of benefits to sports and exercise,” said Harmon. “In terms of all the things that we have to worry about, that’s not a high one. I think as parents, it makes sense to get your kids checked to make sure they don’t have any underlying structural disease – but in commotio cordis particular, people don’t have any underlying structural disease. So, that’s a normal heart. And it’s sort of like getting struck by lightning: it’s an unlucky thing that can happen, and you shouldn’t probably spend most of your days worrying about getting struck by lightning.”