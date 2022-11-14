Pasco, Wash. -

The weather is getting colder and with winter just around the corner, those who live in recreational vehicles, it's very important to be fire wise.

Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire department tells me "Make sure you have those working smoke alarms and working carbon monoxide alarms in those traveling RVs."

Most recreational vehicles now come with smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in them.

Motor homes, campers, and RVs are used for living and traveling.

Shearer tells me that most RVs aren't meant to be lived in, but used as a temporary vacation home.

However, if you are using one of those vehicles as a place of residence, Shearer has some tips on how to keep fires from starting.

He says "Make sure that it is maintained and functioning properly, and again if you have to use some auxiliary type or non-typical heating source to supplement that, make sure you have the correct load or the correct place to put that auxiliary heater."

Shearer also says that having an escape plan and making sure that everyone knows the plan is important.

Charlie Barr, the senior salesperson at Blue Dog RV says all RVs have emergency exits.

Barr says you should always have a fire extinguisher inside the vehicle and to make sure it's not expired.

He also suggests keeping up on your recalls and maintenance.

Barr says "Keep your RV maintained and in good working order. Don't put fuses in that are bigger than recommended for your twelve-volt system, and make sure your recalls are followed up on and rectified if there's an issue."

If you've bought or are thinking of buying an RV from someone other than a dealer and they don't have smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors, don't worry. Barr says you can come to their dealership and they will inspect the vehicle and put in the alarms and detectors for you.