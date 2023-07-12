WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Students interested in attending Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) are invited to attend Warrior Wednesday Welcome Days this summer in both Walla Walla and Clarkston.
The Walla Walla campus will host on on July 19, August 16 and September 13 in the main building (Building D) from 4-6 p.m.
Warrior Wednesdays will be held at the Clarkston campus on August 16 and September 6 in the main lobby from 4-6 p.m.
Those who attend can explore WWCC's programs and financial aid and scholarship opportunities. According to WWCC staff will be available to answer questions and help with the application process.
“Our new student orientation events have been packed, so we designed Warrior Wednesday Welcome Days for anyone who is curious about WWCC but still exploring, especially folks who have kids or need to come a little later in the day,” WWCC Director of Outreach Melissa Rodriguez said.
Cookies and milk will be provided and activities will be available for children at the events.
