PASCO, Wash.- Fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire at Oxarc at 716 S. Oregon Avenue in Pasco.
Pasco Fire responded to the call after an explosion was reported. According to the PFD all employees made it out of the building safely. A Street and Oregon Ave are currently blocked at the railroad tracks.
Pasco Fire is advising residents east of Oxarc between Lewis and A street to stay indoors and out of the vapor cloud from the fire. Oxarc safety crews are working with firefighters to safely contain the fire.
