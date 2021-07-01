Explosion injures 17 people in Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES, CA. - Fireworks exploded while police tried to defuse them in their containment vehicle.
Los Angeles Police Department said they seized around 4,000 pounds of commercial fireworks and some coke cans that had fuses sticking out of them.
The explosion destroyed the police's bomb containment vehicle and several vehicles nearby. The explosion also destroyed the windows of nearby homes and businesses.
Police are investigating the cause of the explosion.
Of the 17 injured, seven people are residents that live nearby and the rest are first responders and police.
LAPD says they have arrested a suspect for possessing an explosive device and has been placed on a half-million dollar bond.
LAPD and L.A. Fire Department want to use this as an example of how dangerous fireworks can be as the Fourth of July approaches.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.