WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Expo Latino will welcome the community and Latino-owned small businesses to enjoy a day of fun and showcases from the businesses.
A DJ and the Ballet Folklorico Estrellas de Mexico will entertain the expo as almost 40 local small businesses will display their work. Food will be available from Taqueria Mi Pueblito.
Businesses expected to be in attendance include construction, landscaping, bakers, salons, photographers, artists and more.
Multiple business owners come from the Mercy Corps Northwest and Walla Walla's Micro-Business Assistance Program.
“I am very happy to see many of our graduates from the MBA Program continue to grow and make their dreams come true,” said Cinthya Montero, one of the organizers for Expo Latino. “I’m proud to see many small businesses entrepreneurs participate in these events and continue to network with others.”
The event takes place on May 4 from the Warrior Marketplace Dining Area on the Walla Walla Community College campus. Expo Latino is free to attend.
