PENDLETON, Ore.-Oregon State Police will be increasing patrols during the Pendleton Round-Up in an effort to keep travelers safe over the busy weekend.
Enhanced patrols from the OSP's High Visibility Enforcement Unit with OSP Troopers on foot, bike and cars will begin on Thursday, September 14 and will run through Sunday, September 17.
According to the OSP patrols will focus on five aspects of driving: speed, occupant safety, lane usage, impaired driving and distracted driving (SOLID).
With an increase in the number of drivers in the area for the Round-Up the OSP hopes that the SOLID patrols will reduce traffic violations and encourage everyone to plan ahead and drive responsibly
