The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said there is the possibly for less DUIs this New Year's because of the pandemic, but Washington State Patrol (WSP) disagrees and they still plan on having extra patrols out.
Trooper Sarah Clasen said despite warnings to stay home and avoid gatherings, some people are still likely to go out.
"There's still going to be people that are going to parties, hopefully they've made plans if they will, but just in case we are definitely going to be out there looking for them," Clasen said.
This difference in opinion can be attributed to the difference in the two office's DUI records. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office only had one DUI on New Year's Eve last year and on Christmas this year, they only had two.
According to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort these numbers are pretty average for them.
On the other hand, WSP had 106 DUI arrests on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day last year. They also had an increase of 20 DUI arrests during Christmas Eve and Christmas this year.
Trooper Clasen has also noticed an increase in daytime DUIs this year. They also aren't following their usual pattern.
"It seems like there's not a set time in the day where the bars are letting out, they're just kind of everywhere," Clasen said.
According to a WSP Press Release, they still plan to increase their DUI patrols on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Eleven states have also formed the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition in efforts to combat high and drunk driving during the holiday season across state lines.
Their efforts began before Thanksgiving when they were educating people on the dangers of intoxicated driving and they have continued until now.
"Violators will receive the full attention of law enforcement wherever they go," the release stated.
Trooper Clasen wants to remind everyone that if they plan on drinking tonight, they shouldn't be driving.
"It's too late once you're in the back of a car or you get stopped or you're in a collision to say 'ahh I should've called an Uber it would've been 15 dollars.' It's gonna be a lot cheaper than a DUI," Clasen said.