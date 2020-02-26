KENNEWICK, WA - There are extra police patrols around Chinook Middle School on Wednesday, after the school warned parents through a Facebook post Wednesday morning about a safety concern.
At 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Kennewick Police Department told the middle school that a parent had alerted them to a suggestive threat made over Snapchat. The parent said an anonymous user Tuesday night wrote over the app, “What if I brought a gun to Chinook?”
The middle school interviewed students Wednesday morning who reported seeing the message, but the Snapchat user who sent the message remains unidentified. As a precaution, the extra police patrols were requested.